THE CAMPBELLSVILLE AREA ASSOCIATION WILL HOST THE 2023 "RUN THE ROLLING HILLS" 5 MILE, 5K AND KIDS FUN RUN. THE EVENT WILL BE HELD SATURDAY, APRIL 29, AT 8:30 AM. THE ANNUAL EVENT IS HELD IN CAMPBELLSVILLE AND THE COURSE DISPLAYS THE BEAUTIFUL COUNTRYSIDE OF GILES COUNTY. REGISTRATION BEGINS AT 7:30 AM. INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ONLINE AT RUNTHEROLLINGHILLS5K.WORDPRESS.COM.

