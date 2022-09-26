NEWS

THE CAMPBELLSVILLE HERITAGE FESTIVAL WILL BE HELD SATURDAY OCTOBER 1ST FROM 11 TO 3 IN GILES COUNTY.  EVENTS WILL INCLUDE LIVE MUSIC, FOOD, DEMONSTRATORS, RE-ENACTORS, GAMES AND MORE. THE FESTIVAL WILL TAKE PLACE AT VARIOUS LOCATIONS ALONG STATE HIGHWAY 166 NORTH.  FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT THE WEBSITE CAMPBELLSVILLETN.COM.

