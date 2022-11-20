THE ANNUAL CAMPBELLSVILLE COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING WILL TAKE PLACE ON THE SATURDAY AFTER THANKSGIVING. THE EVENT WILL BE HELD IN THE AREA NEXT TO THE CAMPBELLSVILLE COMMUNITY SIGN AT 6 PM ON THAT DAY. EVERYONE IS WELCOME TO ATTEND.
