Closing in on the Finish Line
Representative Doggett has two bills that will be heard in Calendar and Rules on Wednesday, April 20th. HB 1855, which would increase penalties for certain convictions of child rape. HB 1905 deals with notification after an overdose. The committee time is TBA, but if you have not watched this committee yet, you certainly should try to catch it before session is over! This committee determines which calendar a bill should be assigned to and when it will be heard on the House floor. They move QUICKLY! It’s definitely worth a watch.
