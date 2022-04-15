Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 133 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE LAWRENCE LEWIS PERRY WAYNE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CLIFTON, COLLINWOOD, HOHENWALD, LAWRENCEBURG, LINDEN, LOBELVILLE, AND WAYNESBORO.