capital review

Closing in on the Finish Line

Representative Doggett has two bills that will be heard in Calendar and Rules on Wednesday, April 20th. HB 1855, which would increase penalties for certain convictions of child rape. HB 1905 deals with notification after an overdose. The committee time is TBA, but if you have not watched this committee yet, you certainly should try to catch it before session is over! This committee determines which calendar a bill should be assigned to and when it will be heard on the House floor. They move QUICKLY! It’s definitely worth a watch. 

HB 905, the Adult-sized Changing Tables bill was heard in Finance, Ways, and Means Subcommittee on April 13th. HB 905 has seen numerous changes since it’s original language was introduced, and it now stands to establish a grant program to help local municipalities and businesses fund Adult-Sized Changing Tables to add to their facilities. The bill once included adding these tables to State Parks and Rest Areas, but both TN Department of Environment and Conservation and TN Department of Transportation have agreed to work on this project without having a piece of legislation requiring them to do so. This may seem counterintuitive, but this allowed the bill’s fiscal note to be lowered substantially, which increases the likelihood that the bill can pass through the General Assembly. The Finance, Ways, and Means Subcommittee, particularly Chairman Hicks, viewed the legislation favorably before placing it “behind the budget”. This is the typical course for a bill with a fiscal note, and we are feeling very good about the chances of this piece of legislation being further considered once the budget has been finalized. 

HB 0071, which makes changes to reimbursement rates for county jails,  passed through the House on April 7th. It was transferred to the Governor to await his action on April 12th. 

HB 2165 makes minor changes to the TCA regarding reimbursement for witness testimony. It was assigned to the House Regular Calendar on April 18th by the Calendar & Rules Committee. 

HB 2575 deals with anonymous reporting in Department of Children’s Services’ cases.It also was sent to the Governor to await his action on April 12th. 

Representative Doggett has two other bills behind the budget (along with HB 905) which means that they will be reviewed again after the final budget is passed to determine if the State wishes to fund them. HB 2571 would provide a training supplement for officers of local jails. HB 2572 will set up a task force to evaluate making changes to retirement benefits for our law enforcement officers.

In an exciting development, HB 2573 has been pulled from behind the budget to be heard again in Finance, Ways, and Means Subcommittee on April 19th. HB 2573 would add a code to TN driver’s licenses to indicate that a person has been convicted of human trafficking. Additionally, Representative Doggett will also present HB 2762, the bill which seeks to codify the DA pay schedule into the TCA at this Subcommittee on the 19th.

Lastly, HB 2650, Tennessee Made Food for Tennesseans has been sent to summer study, which means that further discussion will be had once the General Session adjourns, with the intention of bringing back an even better piece of legislation next year. 

Continue watching Representative Doggett as he tries to get these final bills across the finish line!

Recommended for you