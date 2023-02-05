NEWS

STATE REPRESENTATIVE KIP CAPLEY OF SUMMERTOWN HAS BEEN ELECTED AS SECRETARY FOR THE TENNESSEE HOUSE REPUBLICAN CAUCUS. CAPLEY WAS ELECTED TO THE POSITION LAST WEEK. THIS IS HIS FIRST TERM IN THE STATE LEGISLATURE. IN THE ROLE, CAPLEY WILL PRESIDE IN THE ABSENCE OF THE CAUCUS CHAIRMAN OR VICE CHAIRMAN. HE’LL BE RESPONSBILE FOR TRACKING DISCUSSION ITEMS FROM CAUCUS MEETINGS. HE IS THE YOUNGEST MEMBER OF THE TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLY AT AGE 25.

Recommended for you