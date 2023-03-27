AT LEAST ONE PERSON WAS INJURED FOLLOWING A MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON MONDAY IN LAWRENCEBURG. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED AOURND 9:30 TO THE SURPRISE BOUQUET LOCATED ON CREWS STREET WHERE IS WAS REPORTED A VEHICLE HAD CRASHED INTO THE BUSINESS. MEMBERS OF THE LAWRENCEBURG FIRE AND POLICE DEPARTMENTS RESPONDED ALSO WITH LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS.
