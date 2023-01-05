NEWS

CHAPEL HILL FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO AN EARLY MORNING WATER RESCUE ON WEDNESDAY. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL RESPONDED TO THE AREA HARGROVE ROAD NEAR THE MARSHALL COUNTY MAURY COUNTY LINE.  MULTIPLE FIRE UNITS ARRIVED ON SCENE AND FOUND ONE OCCUPANT TRAPPED IN THE VEHICLE DUE TO FLOOD WATERS. LADDER 1 WAS UTILIZED TO SAFELY REMOVE THE VICTIM. NO INJURIES REPORTED.

