NEWS

A SPRING HILL MAN FACES A STRING OF CHARGES AFTER A MONTHS-LONG INVESTIGATION. ON THURSDAY, SPRING HILL POLICE ARRESTED 47-YEAR-OLD DANIEL DIEMERT ON CHARGES OF CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR, CASUAL EXCHANGE OF NARCOTICS TO A MINOR, AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY, SOLICITATION OF A MINOR TO COMMIT AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE AS WELL AS OTHER CHARGES. BOND WAS SET AT $200,000.

Recommended for you