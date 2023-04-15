A SPRING HILL MAN FACES A STRING OF CHARGES AFTER A MONTHS-LONG INVESTIGATION. ON THURSDAY, SPRING HILL POLICE ARRESTED 47-YEAR-OLD DANIEL DIEMERT ON CHARGES OF CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR, CASUAL EXCHANGE OF NARCOTICS TO A MINOR, AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY, SOLICITATION OF A MINOR TO COMMIT AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE AS WELL AS OTHER CHARGES. BOND WAS SET AT $200,000.
