State Trooper THP Highway Patrol

DRIVERS IN MAURY AND GILES COUNTIES CAN EXPECT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS LATER THIS WEEK. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL HOLD SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY, MARCH 31, IN THE TWO COUNTIES. IN MAURY COUNTY, A CHECKPOINT IS PLANNED ON US HIGHWAY 31 SOUTH POINT ONE MILE FROM STIVERSVILLE ROAD. THE GILES COUNTY CHECKPOINT WILL BE HELD ON US HIGHWAY 31 AT THE 3.6 MILE MARKER.

