State of Tennessee

TENNESSEE GOV. BILL LEE, DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT COMMISSIONER BOB ROLFE AND CHICK-FIL-A SUPPLY® OFFICIALS ANNOUNCED THIS WEEK THE COMPANY WILL EXPAND OPERATIONS, SELECTING ANTIOCH AS THE LOCATION FOR ITS FOURTH U.S. DISTRIBUTION CENTER. THE FACILITY WILL BEGIN OPERATIONS LATER THIS YEAR.  ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, CHICK-FIL-A SUPPLY’S DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ANTIOCH WILL WORK SIMILARLY TO THE COMPANY’S OTHER OPERATION IN CARTERSVILLE, GEORGIA, AND ANOTHER OPENING SOON IN MEBANE, NORTH CAROLINA BY ENSURING CHICK-FIL-A RESTAURANTS HAVE THE FOOD AND PRODUCTS NEEDED TO SERVE CUSTOMERS. AS PART OF THE COMPANY’S EXPANSION TO TENNESSEE, CHICK-FIL-A WILL INVEST $16.3 MILLION AND CREATE 45 NEW JOBS OVER THE NEXT FIVE YEARS.  

