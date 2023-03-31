NEWS

CHILD ABUSE AWARENESS MONTH STARTS SATURDAY AND A KIDS PLACE A CHILD ADVOCACY CENTER IS EXCITED TO BRING AWARENESS TO GILES, LAWRENCE, MAURY AND WAYNE COUNTIES THROUGH THEIR NEW EVERY CHILD NEEDS A HERO CAMPAIGN! TO BECOME A HERO AND PLANT PINWHEELS AND POST A SIGN AS A PARTNER CALL 931-766-2213 OR CHECK OUT THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE AT A KID'S PLACE C A C. ON APRIL 4TH AT 1:00 IN FRONT OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COURTHOUSE A PROCLAIMANTION WILL BE READ AND PINWHEELS WILL BE PLANTED.  

