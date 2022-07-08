A MULTI AGENCY SEARCH WAS UNDERWAY EARLY FRIDAY MORNING IN LAWRENCE COUNTY AFTER A REPORT OF SMALL CHILD WAS SEEN BY A PASSERBY ON WESTPOINT ROAD NEAR THE COUNTRY CLUB. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL RESPONDED TO THE AREA AROUND 5 AM AND BEGAN THE SEARCH INCLUDGIN GOING DOOR TO DOOR. THE CHILD WAS REPORTED SAFE AND LOCATED SHORTLY AFTER 7 AM.
