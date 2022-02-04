Chris Jackson presented an informative program on the new college at the Lawrenceburg Rotary Club on Friday, February 4, 2022. Mr. Jackson is the site coordinator for Tennessee Tech at the Southern Tennessee Higher Education Center in Lawrenceburg. Tennessee Tech (TTU) is currently offering four-year degrees in Interdisciplinary Studies and Agribusiness as part of their 2 + 2 partnership with Columbia State. The program allows students to complete two years of college level study at a community college and then finish up a four-year degree from TTU at the center. Jackson stated that additional business-oriented degrees are being developed with plans to formally implement in the spring of 2023. Plans are also being made to offer RN and BSN nursing degrees at the college. Fifteen to twenty students are currently taking courses offered by TTU in Lawrenceburg in addition to students who are attending classes offered by Columbia State.
Rotarian Randy Brewer introduced the program.
