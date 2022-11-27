THE TIME AFTER THANKSGIVING SEES SOME OF THE BUSIEST SHOPPING DAYS OF THE YEAR. THE DAY AFTER THANKSGIVING — KNOWN AS BLACK FRIDAY — KICKS OFF THE TRADITIONAL CHRISTMAS SHOPPING SEASON. SATURDAY WAS SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY IN SUPPORT OF LOCAL, SMALL BUSINESSES. NEXT UP IS CYBER MONDAY. MONDAY IS CONSIDERED ONE OF THE BIGGEST DAYS FOR ONLINE SHOPPING OF THE YEAR. ACCORDING TO THE NATIONAL RETAIL FEDERATION, AN ESTIMATED 166 MILLION PEOPLE PLANNED TO SHOP IN PERSON OR ONLINE BETWEEN THANKSGIVING DAY AND MONDAY. THE GROUP EXPECTS HOLIDAY SALES IN NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER TO INCREASE BETWEEN 6% AND 8% FROM LAST YEAR. AFTER THE SHOPPING IS DONE, DON’T FORGET ABOUT SUPPORTING WORTHY CAUSES. THE TUESDAY AFTER THANKSGIVING IS KNOWN AS GIVING TUESDAY, A DAY TO HELP YOUR FAVORITE CHARITIES THROUGH FINANCIAL DONATIONS. IT’S ALSO A TIME TO VOLUNTEER AND DO OTHER ACTS OF KINDNESS.
