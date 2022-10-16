NEWS

 OFFICIALS WITH THE MIDDLE TENNESSEE DISTRICT FAIR HAVE ANNOUNCED THE WINNER OF THE CHROMEBOOK GIVE AWAY FROM THE FAIR’S SCHOOL DAY/ EACH YEAR STUDENT’S PARTICIPATE IN THE MIDDLE TENNESSEE DISTRICT FAIR IS SCHOOL DAY WHICH FEATURES FIELD GAMES AND A SPELLING BEE AND THE GIVEAWAY. THIS YEAR’S CHROMEBOOK WINNER WAS AVA WHITE WHO ATTENDS ETHRIDGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL.  THE GIVE AWAY WAS SPONSORED BY MCDONALDS.

