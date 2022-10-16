OFFICIALS WITH THE MIDDLE TENNESSEE DISTRICT FAIR HAVE ANNOUNCED THE WINNER OF THE CHROMEBOOK GIVE AWAY FROM THE FAIR’S SCHOOL DAY/ EACH YEAR STUDENT’S PARTICIPATE IN THE MIDDLE TENNESSEE DISTRICT FAIR IS SCHOOL DAY WHICH FEATURES FIELD GAMES AND A SPELLING BEE AND THE GIVEAWAY. THIS YEAR’S CHROMEBOOK WINNER WAS AVA WHITE WHO ATTENDS ETHRIDGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. THE GIVE AWAY WAS SPONSORED BY MCDONALDS.
Latest News
- Annual Java Jingle Announced
- Tennessee Southern Railroad Authority to Meet
- Lawrenceburg Board of Utilities to Meet
- Giles County Law Enforcement Committee to Meet
- Lawrence County Beer Board to Meet
- Pulaski Mayor and Alderman Set to Meet
- Alabama Governor Awarded Nearly $19.3 Million in Grants
- Lawrence County Board of Education to Meet
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures between 24 to 32 expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
59°
Cloudy
72° / 55°
1 AM
59°
2 AM
58°
3 AM
56°
4 AM
55°
5 AM
53°
Most Popular
Articles
- Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checks
- Fatal Accident in Colbert County, AL
- Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints Halloween Night
- Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints
- Tennessee River Bridge on Natchez Trace Parkway to be Closed
- Alabama Governor Awarded Nearly $19.3 Million in Grants
- Athens Woman Charged with TennCare Fraud
- Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Local Officials Attend Ribbon Cutting in Lawrenceburg
- Traffic Stop Ends in Drug Arrest
- Lauderdale County Employees Receive an Annual Raise
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.