APPLICATIONS ARE NOW BEING ACCEPTED FOR THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE CITIZEN'S POLICE ACADEMY. THE 13-WEEK COURSE BEGINS MAY 16, AT 6 PM. IT WILL COVER TOPICS SUCH AS THE JUDICIAL SYSTEM, K-9 UNITS, DRUG INVESTIGATIONS AND MORE. APPLICANTS MUST BE 18 YEARS OF AGE, A LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENT, HAVE A VALID DRIVER'S LICENSE AND NO PRIOR CRIMINAL HISTORY OR PENDING CRIMINAL CHARGES. APPLICATIONS CAN BE PICKED UP AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT. SPOTS ARE LIMITED. DEADLINE IS MAY 10.
