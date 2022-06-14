THE CITY OF COLUMBIA RECENTLY PASSED THEIR 2022-2023 FISCAL YEAR BUDGET AT THE JUNE CITY COUNCIL MEETING. HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE BUDGET INCLUDE 3.2 MILLION DOLLARS TO BE INVESTED IN NEWLY PAVED STREETS, PAY RAISES FOR COLUMBIA CITY EMPLOYEES, EXPANSION AND RENOVATION TO FIRE STATION 1 AND A NEW PUBLIC SAFETY COMMUNICATIONS TOWER. PLANS FOR A NEW WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT AND SHELTER AT FAIRVEIEW PARK ARE ALSO INCLUDED AS IS THE PURCHASE OF 10 NEW POLICE CRUISERS. FOR MORE ON THE 2022-2023 FISCAL YEAR BUDGET GO TO COLUMBIA TN DOT COM.
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Afternoon Heat Index values of 105 to 110 and humid overnight temperatures in the upper 70s. * WHERE...Most of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Continuously hot and humid conditions over the next 24 to 30 hours could cause heat illnesses due to overexposure. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
