City of Columbia TN

THE CITY OF COLUMBIA RECENTLY PASSED THEIR 2022-2023 FISCAL YEAR BUDGET AT THE JUNE CITY COUNCIL MEETING. HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE BUDGET INCLUDE 3.2 MILLION DOLLARS TO BE INVESTED IN NEWLY PAVED STREETS, PAY RAISES FOR COLUMBIA CITY EMPLOYEES, EXPANSION AND RENOVATION TO FIRE STATION 1 AND A NEW PUBLIC SAFETY COMMUNICATIONS TOWER. PLANS FOR A NEW WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT AND SHELTER AT FAIRVEIEW PARK ARE ALSO INCLUDED AS IS THE PURCHASE OF 10 NEW POLICE CRUISERS. FOR MORE ON THE 2022-2023 FISCAL YEAR BUDGET GO TO COLUMBIA TN DOT COM.

