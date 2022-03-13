City of Columbia TN

THE CITY OF COLUMBIA HAS ANNOUNCED THE PASSING OF A $3.2 MILLION DOLLAR ALLOCATION FOR A CITY STREET RESURFACING PROJECT. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, THIS WILL BE THE LARGEST STREET RESURFACING ALLOCATION IN THE CITY’S HISTORY. COLUMBIA CITY COUNCIL APPROVED THE PAVING LIST DURING THE THURSDAY CITY COUNCIL MEETING. THE TOTAL OF $3.2 MILLION IS EARMARKED FOR APPROXIMATELY 20+ MILES OF STREET RESURFACING WITHIN THE CITY OF COLUMBIA AND THE PROJECT WILL BEGIN ADVERTISING FOR BIDS SHORTLY. THE RESURFACING IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN LATE SPRING / EARLY SUMMER. 

