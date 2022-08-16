City of Columbia TN

CITY OF COLUMBIA ANNOUNCES LIST OF STREETS TO PAVED THIS WEEK. FLEMING STREET FROM 8TH AVENUE TO 4TH AVENUE; 4TH AVENUE FROM CARTER STREET TO RIVERSIDE DRIVE; IRON BRIDGE ROAD FROM EAST END STREET TO 100 FEET PAST FAIRVIEW PARK; FAIRVIEW DRIVE FROM IRON BRIDGE ROAD TO HANNAWAY ROAD; AND FRIERSON COURT FROM IRON BRIDGE ROAD TO THE END.

