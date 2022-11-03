City of Columbia TN

THE CITY OF COLUMBIA ANNOUNCED THIS WEEK A COLLABORATIVE PARTNERSHIP ON AN IMPROVEMENT PROJECT OF THE RIVERWALK PARK BASKETBALL COURT. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, THE CITY PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT PARTNERED WITH THE COLUMBIA BREAKFAST ROTARY CLUB, WHO DONATED OVER $18,000 TO RENOVATE THE REGULATION-SIZE BASKETBALL COURT AND INSTALL NEW COURTSIDE PARK BENCHES AT RIVERWALK PARK. THE PROJECT WILL BE COMPLETED IN NOVEMBER 2022.  

