THE CITY OF COLUMBIA ANNOUNCED THIS WEEK A COLLABORATIVE PARTNERSHIP ON AN IMPROVEMENT PROJECT OF THE RIVERWALK PARK BASKETBALL COURT. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, THE CITY PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT PARTNERED WITH THE COLUMBIA BREAKFAST ROTARY CLUB, WHO DONATED OVER $18,000 TO RENOVATE THE REGULATION-SIZE BASKETBALL COURT AND INSTALL NEW COURTSIDE PARK BENCHES AT RIVERWALK PARK. THE PROJECT WILL BE COMPLETED IN NOVEMBER 2022.
City of Columbia Collaborates with Rotary Club for Riverwalk Park Project
Latest News
- Florence Police Department Seeks Public Help in Locating Wanted Person
- Mt. Pleasant City Commission
- Fire Destroys Home in Elkmont
- City of Columbia Collaborates with Rotary Club for Riverwalk Park Project
- THP Roadside Checkpoints
- Muscle Shoals Police Stats for October
- Robert Jeffrey Allen
- Giles County Board of Education to Meet
Currently in Lawrenceburg
61°
Partly Cloudy
75° / 47°
10 PM
60°
11 PM
60°
12 AM
59°
1 AM
58°
2 AM
58°
Most Popular
Articles
- Child Struck by Vehicle Monday Night in Lawrence County
- THP Checkpoints on Halloween Night
- Muscle Shoals Police Department Alerts Public of Scam
- Fire Destroys Maury County Home
- Former PES Employee Scheduled to Appear in Court in Giles County
- Stacey Lynn Smith
- Traffic Stop Results in Drug Arrest
- Florence Police Department Seeks Public Help in Locating Wanted Person
- Sandy Newton Mattox
- Larry Joe Putman
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.