NEWS

THE CITY OF COLUMBIA HAS ESTABLISHED A DESIGN COMPETITION TO CREATE AN OFFICIAL CITY FLAG AND COLUMBIA RESIDENTS ARE INVITED TO TAKE PART IN THE PROCESS BY SUBMITTING THEIR ORIGINAL FLAG DESIGNS NOW THROUGH MARCH 15TH. THE FINAL, WINNING DESIGN WILL BE ANNOUNCED ON APRIL 20TH. THE PUBLIC WILL HAVE A CHANCE TO VOTE APRIL 1-15 ON THE FINAL THREE DESIGNS CHOSEN BY THE COLUMBIA ARTS COUNCIL. THE WINNING DESIGN WILL REFLECT COLUMBIA'S PRIDE, RICH HISTORY, PROMISING FUTURE, AND EMBODY WHAT MAKES COLUMBIA SPECIAL AND UNIQUE, USING MEANINGFUL SYMBOLISM AND MINIMAL COLOR & DESIGN FEATURES. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO COLUMBIATN.COM

