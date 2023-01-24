THE CITY OF COLUMBIA HAS ESTABLISHED A DESIGN COMPETITION TO CREATE AN OFFICIAL CITY FLAG AND COLUMBIA RESIDENTS ARE INVITED TO TAKE PART IN THE PROCESS BY SUBMITTING THEIR ORIGINAL FLAG DESIGNS NOW THROUGH MARCH 15TH. THE FINAL, WINNING DESIGN WILL BE ANNOUNCED ON APRIL 20TH. THE PUBLIC WILL HAVE A CHANCE TO VOTE APRIL 1-15 ON THE FINAL THREE DESIGNS CHOSEN BY THE COLUMBIA ARTS COUNCIL. THE WINNING DESIGN WILL REFLECT COLUMBIA'S PRIDE, RICH HISTORY, PROMISING FUTURE, AND EMBODY WHAT MAKES COLUMBIA SPECIAL AND UNIQUE, USING MEANINGFUL SYMBOLISM AND MINIMAL COLOR & DESIGN FEATURES. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO COLUMBIATN.COM
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph expected. Wind gusts up to 55 mph possible along the Cumberland Plateau. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Trees and tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
