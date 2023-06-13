City of Columbia TN

THE CITY OF COLUMBIA WILL BE HAVING A FLAG RAISING CEREMONY TO CELEBRATE ITS FIRST OFFICIAL FLAG THIS WEDNESDAY.  CITY OFFICIALS AND COMMUNITY MEMBERS WILL COME TOGETHER TO HIGHLIGHT THE SIGNIFICANCE OF THE FLAG AND ITS SYMBOLISM TO THE CITY'S IDENTITY. THE CEREMONY WILL BEGIN AT 8 AT COLUMBIA CITY HALL ON NORTH GARDEN STREET.  

