THE CITY OF COLUMBIA WILL BE HAVING A FLAG RAISING CEREMONY TO CELEBRATE ITS FIRST OFFICIAL FLAG THIS WEDNESDAY. CITY OFFICIALS AND COMMUNITY MEMBERS WILL COME TOGETHER TO HIGHLIGHT THE SIGNIFICANCE OF THE FLAG AND ITS SYMBOLISM TO THE CITY'S IDENTITY. THE CEREMONY WILL BEGIN AT 8 AT COLUMBIA CITY HALL ON NORTH GARDEN STREET.
Latest News
- Annual Independence Day Fireworks Show June 24th
- City of Lawrenceburg Offices Closed on Juneteenth
- Colbert County Commission
- One Injured in MVA Monday Night in Lawrenceburg
- TWRF Conservation Raffle
- City of Columbia Having Flag Raising Ceremony Wednesday
- Lawrence County Democratic Pary to Hold Reorganization Convention
- Betty Jean Holden
Currently in Lawrenceburg
68°
Cloudy
78° / 54°
11 PM
67°
12 AM
66°
1 AM
66°
2 AM
64°
3 AM
63°
Most Popular
Articles
- THP Roadside Checkpoints Scheduled for Friday
- Giles County Sheriff's Department Seeks Public's Help in Locating Missing Male
- Limestone County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help
- Sandra Lynn Davis and Robert Edward Davis
- Faulk Sentenced to 20 Years for Fatal DUI Accident in 2018
- Investigation Ongoing in Shelbyville
- LCSO Investigates Thefts in Summertown
- Columbia Police Alert Citizens of Scam
- Investigation Ongoing in Giles County Following Tragic Drowning
- One Person Airlifted from MVA in Lawrence County
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.