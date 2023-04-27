THE CITY OF COLUMBIA HOUSING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS AND APPEALS WILL NOT MEET THURSDAY (TODAY). THE NEXT MEETING IS SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY MAY 25TH AT 4 IN CONFERENCE ROOM A IN THE BASEMENT. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE CONSIDERED INCLUDE A STRUCTURE AT 115 EAST EIGTH STREET AND A STRUCTURE AT 715 WEST SEVENTH STREET.
City of Columbia Housing Board of Adjustment and Appeals to Meet in May
