NEWS

THE CITY OF COLUMBIA HAS LAUNCHED A NEW EMERGENCY ALERT SYSTEM CALLED HYPER-REACH AND RESIDENTS ARE ENCOURAGED TO SIGN UP FOR THIS SERVICE WHICH IS AVAILABLE TO ALL CITIZENS THAT RESIDE WITHIN CITY OF COLUMBIA LIMITS COMPLETELY FREE OF CHARGE. ALERTS WILL BE SENT OUT REGARDING SEVERE WEATHER, NATURAL AND MAN-MADE DISASTERS, IMMINENT HEALTH RISKS AND MORE. TO SIGN UP SIMPLY CALL OR TEXT ALERT TO 931-286-7771. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO COLUMBIATN.COM.

