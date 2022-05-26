NEWS

THE CITY OF COLUMBIA PARKS AND RECREATION HAS ANNOUNCED THE SUMMER STILLHOUSE SERIES, A HIKING PROGRAM THAT WILL BE HELD EVERY FRIDAY IN JUNE. COME OUT, GET FIT AND CHECK OUT ONE OF THE STATE’S BEAUTIFUL WATERFALLS. HIKES WILL BEGIN AT 9. FOR MORE INFORMATION INCLUDING DIRECTIONS. 931-560-1447.

