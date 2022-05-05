THE CITY OF COLUMBIA PLANNING COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET WEDNESDAY AT 4 AT COLUMBIA CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS. THE PUBLIC IS WELCOME TO ATTEND.
City of Columbia Planning Commission Scheduled to Meet Wednesday
