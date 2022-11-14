THE CITY OF COLUMBIA HAS ANNOUNCED THAT THE HAVE RECEIVED THE GOVERNMENT FINANCE OFFICERS ASSOCIATION DISTINGUISHED BUDGET PRESENTATION AWARD FOR THE 2021-2022 BUDGET. THE CITY OF COLUMBIA HAS NOW RECEIVED THE DISTINGUISHED BUDGET PRESENTATION AWARD FOR FIVE CONSECUTIVE YEARS STARTING WITH THE FISCAL YEAR 2018-2019 BUDGET.
Latest News
- William Austin Whitley
- Gordon Eric Miller
- Lorraine Gertrude Hansen King
- Bruce Duane Staggs
- Annual Polar Bear Plunge Scheduled for New Year's Day in Florence
- Lawrence County Commission Meeting Scheduled for Tuesday November 22nd
- One Lincoln County Inmate Dead and One Captured in Alabama
- City of Columbia Receives Budget Award
Currently in Lawrenceburg
42°
50° / 25°
9 PM
43°
10 PM
43°
11 PM
42°
12 AM
40°
1 AM
40°
Most Popular
Articles
- A Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Claims a Life in Lawrence County
- THP to conduct roadside checkpoints over holiday
- Lawrenceburg Police Investigating Storage Unit Thefts
- Lewis County sales tax rate takes effect
- Lawrence County Fire Rescue Responds to Structure Fire Over the Weekend
- City of Columbia Christmas Parade
- One Lincoln County Inmate Dead and One Captured in Alabama
- November 8th Local Election Results (Unofficial)
- Ricky D. Pierce
- Florence Police Department Seeks Public Help in Locating Wanted Person
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.