THE CITY OF COLUMBIA IS SEEKING ORGINAL PHOTOGRAPHS FOR THEIR PHOTO UTILITY BOX PUBLIC ART PROJECT IN DOWNTOWN COLUMBIA. THE PROJECT IN IT’S SECOND PHASE WILL BE CHOOSING SIX PHOTOS FROM THOSE SUBMITTED AND PRIZES WILL BE AWARDED. TO BE CONSIDERED SUBMIT YOUR ORIGINAL PHOTOGRAPH IN LOW RESOLUTION TO K MURPHY AT COLUMBIATN.COM. IF PHOTO IS SELECTED IT MUST BE AVAILABLE IN HIGH RESOLUTION. THE DEADLINE TO SUBMIT IS AUGUST 3RD AND PRIZES WILL BE AWARDED. ONE PHOTO ENTRY PER PERSON PLEASE.

