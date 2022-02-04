The City of Columbia, Tennessee will hold a public meeting at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 24, 2022, in City Hall to discuss the Community Block Grant (CDBG) Program administered by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the guidelines of the program and to solicit input from area residents regarding potential uses of CDBG funds. 2022 CDBG funds can be used for water system improvements, sewer system improvements, and housing rehabilitation. Additionally, community development projects are eligible including public health and safety (ambulances, fire trucks, clinics, EMS stations); community infrastructure (streets, drainage, flood mitigation); and community revitalization (community centers, daycares, etc.).
All residents or entities with projects are encouraged to attend this meeting or mail suggestions to Assistant City Manager, Thad Jablonski, City of Columbia, 700 N. Garden Street, Columbia, TN 38401. Suggestions will be received through March 3, 2022. Emailed suggestions can be sent to tjablonski@columbiatn.com. The City of Columbia does not discriminate. The location of the meeting is accessible to persons with disabilities. Special accommodations may be provided to persons with disabilities by contacting City Administration at (931) 560-1559.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.