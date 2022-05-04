THE CITY OF COLUMBIA WILL HOLD A STUDY SESSION ON THURSDAY. THE MEETING WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT TRAINING ROOM AND IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN AT 5:30. THE TRAINING ROOM IS LOCATED ON THE SECOND FLOOR AND ATTENDEES WILL NEED TO ENTER THROUGH THE FRONT DOOR OF THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT.
Latest News
- Search Continues for Escaped Inmate
- City of Columbia to Hold Study Session Thursday
- Drug Arrest in Lawrence County
- Maury County Board of Education Votes to Suspend Search for New Superintendent
- Morgan, Burnett, & Wisdom Winners During Tuesday Primary
- National Day of Prayer is Thursday - From the Desk of Lawrence County Executive TR Williams
- Michelle Ann Allen
- Kaleb Taylor Johnson
Currently in Lawrenceburg
70°
Partly Cloudy
71° / 61°
6 PM
70°
7 PM
69°
8 PM
67°
9 PM
68°
10 PM
66°
Most Popular
Articles
- Tennessee Highway Patrol Roadside Safety Checkpoint in Wayne County
- Lawrenceburg Police Officer Involved in Motor Vehicle Accident
- Roadside Safety Checkpoints Friday in Bedford and Maury Counties
- Giles County Woman Charged with TennCare Fraud and Theft of Services
- Residential Structure Fire Investigation in Columbia
- US Marshal Service Announces Reward for Missing Inmate, Warrant Issued for Corrections Officer
- Morgan, Burnett, & Wisdom Winners During Tuesday Primary
- Wayne County Special Called Meeting
- Henry Killen, Jr.
- Subject Identified in Lawrence County
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.