City of Columbia TN

THE CITY OF COLUMBIA WILL HOLD A STUDY SESSION ON THURSDAY. THE MEETING WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT TRAINING ROOM AND IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN AT 5:30. THE TRAINING ROOM IS LOCATED ON THE SECOND FLOOR AND ATTENDEES WILL NEED TO ENTER THROUGH THE FRONT DOOR OF THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT.

Recommended for you