City of Columbia TN

THE CITY OF COLUMBIA WILL UNVEIL A HISTORICAL MARKER ON SATURDAY AT RIVERWALK PARK. THE HISTORICAL MARKER READS PILLO PARK WIHICH WAS ESTABLISHED IN 1914 BY THE PILLOW ATHLETIC PARK ASSOCIATION. IT WAS DEEDED OVER TO THE CITY OF COLUMBIA IN 1935 AND IN 2010 THE SPORTS COMPLEX WAS REDESIGNED AS A COMMUNITY PARK AND PART OF THE DUCK RIVER WALK PROJECT. THE UNVEILING IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN AT 9:30 AND THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND.

