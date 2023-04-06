THE CITY OF ETHRIDGE WILL BE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR A CERTIFICATE OF COMPLIANCE TO OPEN A RETAIL LIQUOR STORE WITHIN THE ETHRIDGE CITY LIMITS. APPLICATIONS MAY BE PICKED UP AT ETHRIDGE CITY HALL, 215 DEPOT STREET, MONDAY THRU FRIDAY BETWEEN 8 TO 4 AND MUST BE SUBMITTED AT ETHRIDGE CITY HALL BY JUNE 1ST AT 4.
City of Ethridge Accepting Applications for Certificate of Compliance to Open Retail Liquor Store
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
49°
Cloudy
61° / 49°
9 PM
50°
10 PM
49°
11 PM
49°
12 AM
49°
1 AM
48°
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawrenceburg Man Dies in Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
- Lawrenceburg Man Arrested for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
- Search Warrant in Muscle Shoals
- One Person Injured in MVA Wednesday in Lawrenceburg
- Lawrence County Woman Faces Drug Charges
- Murder Investigation Underway in Lawrence County
- One Person Killed Five Injured in Fatal Crash over the Weekend
- TWRA reports on CWD in deer
- Mule Day Parade Route and Road Closures
- Robert Glenn Ray
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.