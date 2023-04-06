NEWS

THE CITY OF ETHRIDGE WILL BE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR A CERTIFICATE OF COMPLIANCE TO OPEN A RETAIL LIQUOR STORE WITHIN THE ETHRIDGE CITY LIMITS. APPLICATIONS MAY BE PICKED UP AT ETHRIDGE CITY HALL, 215 DEPOT STREET, MONDAY THRU FRIDAY BETWEEN 8 TO 4 AND MUST BE SUBMITTED AT ETHRIDGE CITY HALL BY JUNE 1ST AT 4.

