NEWS

THE CITY OF ETHRIDGE WILL BE HOLDING A PUBLIC MEETING ON THURSDAY FEBRUARY 7TH IN ETHRIDGE CITY HALL TO DISCUSS THE COMMUNITY BLOCK GRANT PROGRAM AND TO SOLICIT INPUT FROM AREA RESIDENTS REGARDING POTENTIAL USES OF CDBG FUNDS. ALL RESIDENTS ARE ENCOURAGED TO ATTEND THIS MEETING OR MAIL SUGGESTIONS TO THE CITY OF ETHRIDGE MAYOR’S OFFICE AT PO BOX 173 IN ETHRIDGE. SUGGESTIONS WILL BE RECEIVED THROUGH FEBRUARY 14TH. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-829-2150.

Recommended for you