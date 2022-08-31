NEWS

THE CITY OF ETHRIDGE WILL HOLD A PUBLIC MEETING MONDAY OCTOBER 17TH AT CITY HALL TO DISCUSS THE COMMUNITY BLOCK GRANT COVID 19 CHILD CARE CREATION PROGRAM ADMINISTERED BY THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT. THE PURPOSE OF THIS MEETING IS TO DISCUSS THE GUIDELINES OF THE PROGRAM AND TO SOLICIT INPUT FROM AREA RESIDENTS REGARDING POTENTIAL USES OF CDBG COVID 19 CHILD CARE CREATION PROGRAM FUNDS. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5.

