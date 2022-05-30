THE CITY OF ETHRIDGE WILL BE HAVING A PUBLIC HEARING CONCERNING THE 2022-2023 FISCAL YEAR BUDGET ON JUNE 20TH AT 6 PM AT ETHRIDGE CITY HALL. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES ARE WELCOME TO ATTEND.
