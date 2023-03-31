THE CITY OF ETHRIDGE ALONG WITH E911 WILL BE TESTING THE TORNADO SIRENS IN ETHRIDGE TODAY AT 11AM PLEASE DISREGARD THE ALARM.
Latest News
- Michael James Lugert
- Fish Fry @ New Macedonia Freewill Baptist Church - 4/22
- 15th Annual Weathers Family Bluegrass and Gospel Concert - 4/22
- Henryville Cemetery Fundraiser - 4/22
- Singing at Crockett Theatre - 4/10
- Molding Christian Ministries God's Promises - 4/9
- First Annual Crawfish Valley Crawfish Boil - 4/15
- Henryville Community Club Meeting - 4/3
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
71°
Mostly Cloudy
71° / 60°
4 PM
72°
5 PM
72°
6 PM
72°
7 PM
73°
8 PM
71°
Most Popular
Articles
- Checkpoints planned in Maury and Giles counties
- Lawrenceburg Man Arrested for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
- Murder Investigation Underway in Lawrence County
- LCSO Responds to Possible Overdose
- Tornadoes confirmed in Florence and Fayetteville
- Addyson "Addy" Shrader
- Lincoln County hospital sustains storm damage
- Ted Dwayne Watkins
- Strong Storms Leave Damage in North Alabama
- Vacant Giles County commission seat to be filled
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.