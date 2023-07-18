THE CITY OF FLORENCE WILL HOST ITS ANNUAL W.C. HANDY MUSIC FESTIVAL STARTING THIS FRIDAY AND RUNNING THROUGH JULY 30TH. THE EVENT WILL PRESENT A DIVERSE LINE-UP OF MUSICAL PERFORMANCES, ART EXHIBITS AND EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS IN PARKS, CHURCHES, RESTAURANTS, AND OTHER VENUES IN THE SHOALS AREA. W.C. HANDY, ALSO KNOWN AS "THE FATHER OF THE BLUES," WAS BORN IN FLORENCE IN 1873. FOR A COMPLETE SCHEDULE OF FESTIVAL EVENTS VISIT WCHANDYMUSICFESTIVAL.COM.
Latest News
