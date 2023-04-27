THE CITY OF FLORENCE IS HOSTING ITS FIRST EVER HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE DAY ON MAY 20TH FROM 8 TO NOON AT THE FLORENCE LAUDERDALE COLISEUM. ITEMS THAT MAY BE DROPPED OFF INCLUDE MOTOR OIL, PAINT AND OLD CLEANING CHEICALS.
Latest News
- Richard Thomas Frank
- Giles County Law Enforcement Committee to Meet
- Lawrenceburg City Council Meets in Regular Session
- City of Columbia Housing Board of Adjustment and Appeals to Meet in May
- City of Florence Hosting Household Hazardous Waste Day
- Death Investigation Underway in Lawrence County
- One Person Dies in Fatal Structure Fire in Colbert County
- Rotary Pool to Open May 27th
Currently in Lawrenceburg
61°
Rain Shower
62° / 55°
3 AM
61°
4 AM
60°
5 AM
59°
6 AM
58°
7 AM
58°
Most Popular
Articles
- Giles County Sheriff's Department Seeking Public's Help
- Vehicles burn in Florence parking deck
- Arrest Made in Connection with Amish Buggy Hit and Run in February
- Arrest Made in Florence
- Juneteenth to be state holiday in TN
- Death Investigation Underway in Lawrence County
- TN animal shelters eligible for spay/neuter grants
- Vehicle Crashes into Leoma Fire Department
- One Person Dies in Fatal Structure Fire in Colbert County
- WCSO and Spring Hill PD to conduct Joint Operation Wednesday
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.