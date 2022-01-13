THE CITY OF FLORENCE MAYOR AND COUNCIL MEMBERS WILL HOLD THEIR NEXT COUNCIL MEETING ON TUESDAY AT THE CITY AUDITORIUM ON SOUTH PINE STREET IN FLORENCE. A WORK SESSION WILL BEGIN AT 4 WITH MEETING AT 5.
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
53°
Partly Cloudy
54° / 38°
3 PM
53°
4 PM
52°
5 PM
48°
6 PM
45°
7 PM
43°
Most Popular
Articles
- Brenda Jane Marston
- Giles County Schools Closed Thursday and Friday due to Widespread Illness
- Updated Cases of COVID in Tennessee
- Assigned Cell Phone Numbers to Lawrence County Offices due to Technical Issues
- Tiffany Caitlyn Sutton
- Bobby Cox
- Elizabeth Burns
- Don Bunt
- Annual Sunshine Law Notice - City of Lawrenceburg
- Steve Truitt
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.