FLORENCE PD

THE CITY OF FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS RELEASED THEIR MONTHLY STATS FOR DECEMBER. DATA SHOWS THAT OFFICERS RESPONDED TO 3,672 CALLS FOR SERVICE. THESE CALLS, BOTH PROACTIVE AND REACTIVE, RESULTED IN 330 ARRESTS. A TOTAL OF 224 CITATIONS WERE ISSUED AND THERE WERE 132 CRASHES.

