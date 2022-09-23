NEWS

THE CITY OF FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING ASSISTANCE IN LOCATING A MISSING JUVENILE. IYSIS KYANNA FULLARD WAS LAST SEEN IN THE 700 BLOCK OF OAKLAND AVE ON SEPTEMBER 16, 2022. SHE IS A BLACK FEMALE WHO STANDS 5' 0" TALL AND WEIGHS 95 LBS. HER LAST KNOWN CLOTHING IS UNKNOWN. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT.

Recommended for you