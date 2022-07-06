CITY OF FLORENCE

THE CITY OF FLORENCE WILL BE CONDUCTING A VETERANS’ DRIVE CORRIDOR STUDY ON THURSDAY AT 5:30 AT THE BROADWAY RECREATION CENTER LOCATED AT 300 NORTH BROADWAY STREET IN FLORENCE. HE VETERANS DRIVE CORRIDOR SERVES A MULTITUDE OF ROLES INCLUDING A GATEWAY INTO THE CITY, ACCESS TO NORTH ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER, AND HOME TO MANY LONG-TIME RESIDENTS.

