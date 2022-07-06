THE CITY OF FLORENCE WILL BE CONDUCTING A VETERANS’ DRIVE CORRIDOR STUDY ON THURSDAY AT 5:30 AT THE BROADWAY RECREATION CENTER LOCATED AT 300 NORTH BROADWAY STREET IN FLORENCE. HE VETERANS DRIVE CORRIDOR SERVES A MULTITUDE OF ROLES INCLUDING A GATEWAY INTO THE CITY, ACCESS TO NORTH ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER, AND HOME TO MANY LONG-TIME RESIDENTS.
City of Florence to Conduct Public Meeting Regarding Veterans' Drive Corridor
Billy Ray Gooch
Dolores Ann Tanner
Sylvester Joseph Rigling
Wayne County Commission Meetings Scheduled for July 11th
Friends of the Lawrence County Public Library to Meet Friday
Lawrenceburg Police Investigate Break-In of Convenience Store
Tuscumbia Electric Department Announces Planned Outage
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values reaching 110 to 115 each day. * WHERE...Much of Middle Tennessee, generally along and west of I- 65. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT Friday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
