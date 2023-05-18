NEWS

THE CITY OF FLORENCE HAS ANNOUNCED THAT IN PREPARION FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE NEW TOMBIGBEE PUBLIC PARKING DECK, PINE STREET FROM MOBILE STREET TO TOMBIGBEE STREET WILL BE CONDENSED DOWN TO A TWO-LANE ROAD WITH FENCING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. THANK YOU FOR YOUR PATIENCE. FOR TRAFFIC QUESTIONS, CALL 256-760-6500.

