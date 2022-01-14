Date of Notice: January 21, 2022
Name of Responsible Entity: City of Lawrenceburg
Address: 25 Public Square
City, State, Zip Code: Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
Telephone Number: (931) 762-4459
On or about February 8, 2022, the City of Lawrenceburg, will submit a request to the Tennessee Housing Development Agency for release of HOME funds under Title II of the Cranston-Gonzalez National Affordable Housing Act of 1990, as amended, to undertake a project known as 2022 City of Lawrenceburg HOME Program for the purpose of: improving housing conditions for low-to-moderate income persons within the corporate boundaries of the City of Lawrenceburg with estimated funding of $500,000.
The activities proposed are categorically excluded under HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58 from National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) requirements. An Environmental Review Record (ERR) that documents the environmental determinations for this project is on file at 25 Public Square Lawrenceburg, TN 38464 and may be examined or copied weekdays 8 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.
PUBLIC COMMENTS
Any individual or group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the Mayor Blake Lay, 25 Public Square Lawrenceburg, TN. All comments received by February 7, 2022 will be considered by the City of Lawrenceburg prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds.
ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION
The City of Lawrenceburgcertifies to the Tennessee Housing Development Agency that Blake Lay in his capacity as Mayor of The City of Lawrenceburg consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. The Tennessee Housing Development Agency’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows The City of Lawrenceburg to use Program funds.
OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS
The Tennessee Housing Development Agency will accept objections to its release of funds and The City of Lawrenceburg for a period of fifteen (15) days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases:
a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of The City of Lawrenceburg;
b) The City of Lawrenceburg has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58;
c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by the Tennessee Housing Development Agency; or
d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory form the standpoint of environmental quality.
Because the grant award year Project will involve activities at several scattered sites for which the exact location will not be known for some time, an environmental review strategy has been developed including Site Specific Checklists, to assure that the required environmental review is completed for each site. If environmental factors are identified as having an impact on the project or any of the specific project sites, they will be addressed on a case-by-case basis.
Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to the Tennessee Housing Development Agency, Andrew Jackson Building, Third Floor, 502 Deaderick Street, Nashville, TN 37243, Attention: Community Programs Division. Potential objectors should contact the Tennessee Housing Development Agency to verify the actual last day of the objection period.
The Honorable Blake Lay,
Mayor of Lawrenceburg
