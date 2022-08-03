CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

City of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee

The City of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee is accepting sealed bids for drainage improvements to the east side of North Military Avenue. Bids are due and will be opened at the City Municipal Complex, 25 Public Square on August 22, 2022 @ 2:00 p.m.  Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope to “City of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, 25 Public Square, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464”.  Each envelope must be plainly marked with “Sealed Bid - City of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee – North Military Avenue – Drainage Improvements”.

The envelopes containing the bids must have the following information on the outside of the envelope:

                        Name of Bidder and Bidder’s Address

                        Bidder’s Tennessee Contractor’s License Number with Expiration Date

                        List of any Subcontractors with License Number and Expiration Date

                        Bidder’s License Classification (Contractor and Sub-Contractor)

                        Project Name and/or Number for which bid is being Submitted

Bidders must submit a copy of a current contractor’s business license, copies of liability and workman’s compensation insurance with the bid.  Bidders must be an Equal Opportunity Employer.

                                   

North Military Avenue – Drainage Improvements

Plans, Specifications, and Contract Documents may be examined at the following Locations:

1.  City of Lawrenceburg

2.  Collier Engineering Co. Inc.

3.  Xerox Dodge Planroom (McGraw-Hill)

4.  Builder's Exchange of TN

5.  Tennessee Road Builders Association

6.  iSqFt, Inc.

7.  CMD Group

Plans, Specifications and Contract Documents may be obtained from City of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee at 25 Public Square.

The City of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

