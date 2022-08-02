CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG

THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG IS ACCEPTING BIDS FOR DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS TO THE EAST SIDE OF NORTH MILITARY AVENUE. BIDS ARE DUE AND WILL BE OPENED AT THE CITY MUNICIPAL COMPLEX LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE ON AUGUST 22nd AT 2. SPECIFICATIONS AND CONTRACT DOCUMENTS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG.

