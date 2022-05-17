THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG IS SOLICITING PROPOSALS FOR QUALIFICATIONS TO CREATE A MASTER PLAN FOR ALL PARKS AND RECREATION PROPERTY. FOR INFORMATION AND DOCUMENTATION PLEASE CONTACT CHRIS SHAFFER 931-762-4459X101 OR CSHAFFER@LAWRENCEBURGTN.GOV. COMPLETE RSQ PACKETS MAY BE PICKED UP AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE. CLOSING DATE FOR PROPOSALS IS JUNE 3 AT 10:00 AM
City of Lawrenceburg Accepting Proposals for Master Plan for Parks and Rec Property
