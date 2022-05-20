NEWS

THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG HAS ANNOUNCED THAT CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY MAY 30TH IN OBSERVANCE OF MEMORIAL DAY. PLEASE NOTE THAT RESIDENTIAL GARBAGE CART PICK UP WILL BE ON THURSDAY, JUNE 2nd FOLLOWING THE HOLIDAY.  PLEASE PUT CARTS OUT EARLY FOR THURSDAY MORNING PICK UP; IT IS A DOUBLE ROUTE DAY.

Recommended for you