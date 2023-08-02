NEWS

         NOTICE OF HEARING BEFORE THE ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

Agenda and Rules listed below

 

Notice is hereby given of a hearing before the Zoning Board of Appeals on Monday, August 7th , 2023, at 8:30 AM at the Municipal Building located at 25 Public Square.

Anyone wishing to address the Board concerning the item below must sign in before meeting begins. Each person is limited to 5 minutes per item.

 

  1. 1.      The board will hear a request from a representative from Hampton Inn concerning parcel 071 021.00.  The request is for a variance to the building height limit in the C2 Highway Service District.

 

  1. 2.      The board will hear a request from Doris Drysdale concerning 333 Evergreen Street. The request is for a special exception to build an accessory structure that exceeds the size permitted by the zoning ordinance. The zoning ordinance requires ZBA approval.

 

  1. 3.      The board will hear a request from Bobby Markus concerning 220 East Gaines Street. The request is for a special exception to perform limited manufacturing activities in a general commercial district. The zoning ordinance requires ZBA approval.

 

All interested parties are invited to attend.

