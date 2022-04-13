THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG HAS ANNOUNCED THAT OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED ON FRIDAY IN OBSERVANCE OF GOOD FRIDAY. RESIDENTIAL GARBAGE CART PICK UP WILL BE THURSDAY.
Latest News
- LCHS Lady Cats Basketball Coach Resigns
- Florence Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Juvenile
- City of Lawrenceburg Office Closed Friday
- Slow Down Tennessee - 4/15 thru 4/29
- Shooting Suspect Arrested in Florence
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Academy Kicks Off
- Giles County Election Commission to Meet
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Investigating Burglary in Leoma
Currently in Lawrenceburg
60°
Cloudy
82° / 57°
12 AM
61°
1 AM
60°
2 AM
58°
3 AM
55°
4 AM
53°
Most Popular
Articles
- LUS Scheduled Power Outage for Monday April 11th
- Traffic Lights Crash Down on Intersection
- Gun Stolen from Unlocked Vehicle in Lawrence County
- Slow Down Tennessee - 4/15 thru 4/29
- THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints Saturday in Marshall County
- Shooting Suspect Arrested in Florence
- Richard Kent Brazier "Ricky B"
- Sundrop Festival to be Held June 11th
- Drug Arrests in Lawrence County
- TNHP Roadside Safety Checkpoints to be Conducted in Lewis and Lincoln Counties
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.